Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Super
6.6
Super - начальные титры
Kinoafisha Films Super
6.6

Super

, 2010
Super
USA / Comedy, Action, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Super
6.6
Super - начальные титры
Super  начальные титры

Synopsis

After his wife falls under the influence of a drug dealer, an everyday guy transforms himself into Crimson Bolt, a superhero with the best intentions, but lacking in heroic skills.

Cast

Rainn Wilson
Rainn Wilson
Frank Darbo
Elliot Page
Elliot Page
Libby
Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler
Sarah
Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon
Jacques
Nathan Fillion
Nathan Fillion
William Katt
Rob Zombie
Rob Zombie
Michael Rooker
Michael Rooker
Abe
Gregg Henry
Gregg Henry
Detective John Felkner
Andre Royo
Andre Royo
Hamilton
Sean Gunn
Sean Gunn
Toby
Stephen Blackehart
Quill
Director James Gunn
Writer James Gunn
Composer Tyler Bates
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 30 July 2011
World premiere 10 September 2010
Release date
10 September 2010 Russia Кино без границ 18+
31 March 2011 Brazil
27 January 2012 Germany
10 April 2011 Great Britain
10 April 2011 Ireland
26 November 2010 Italy
10 September 2010 Kazakhstan
10 September 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $2,500,000
Worldwide Gross $422,618
Production This Is That Productions, Ambush Entertainment, Cold Iron Pictures
Also known as
Super, Супер, Siêu Nhân Cùi Bắp, Super - Attento crimine!!!, Super - Shut Up, Crime!, Super-Quê?, Super!, Σούπερ, スーパー！, 犀利人夫, 슈퍼, Super – Shut Up, Crime!, ฮีโร่พันธุ์รั่วมหากาฬ, スーパー!

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Super - начальные титры
Super Начальные титры
Super - Red band clip 4
Super Red band clip 4
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Super

Quotes

Jacques What are you gonna do? you gonna execute me for my sins? Don't think you're better than me, you fucking psycho. You fucking almost killed people for butting into line.
Frank D'Arbo [Interrupts] You don't butt in line! You don't sell drugs! You don't molest little children! You don't profit on the misery of others! The rules were set a long time ago. They don't change.
Jacques You really think that killing me, stabbing me to death is gonna change the world?
Frank D'Arbo I can't know that for sure... unless I try.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Super

Kick-Ass
Kick-Ass Action, Drama, Comedy
2009, USA
8.0
Defendor
Defendor Drama
2009, Canada
6.0
Movie 43
Movie 43 Comedy
2013, USA
4.0
Slither
Slither Sci-Fi, Horror, Comedy
2006, USA / Canada
6.0
Touchy Feely
Touchy Feely Drama
2013, USA
5.0
The Belko Experiment
The Belko Experiment Horror, Action, Thriller
2016, USA
6.0
Tucker and Dale vs Evil
Tucker and Dale vs Evil Comedy, Thriller
2009, Canada
7.0
The Rocker
The Rocker Comedy
2008, USA
5.0
Tromeo and Juliet
Tromeo and Juliet Action, Comedy, Drama
1996, USA
6.0
The Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad Action, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
7.0
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
7.0
The Out-Laws
The Out-Laws Action, Comedy
2022, USA
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more