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Nathan Fillion
Nathan Fillion Nathan Fillion
Kinoafisha Persons Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion

Date of Birth
27 March 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
City of Edmonton, Canada
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Firefly 8.9
Firefly (2002)
Community 8.4
Community (2009)
The Rookie 8.3
The Rookie (2018)

Filmography

Man of Tomorrow Man of Tomorrow
Action 2027, USA
Lanterns
Lanterns
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2026, USA
Superman 7.3
Superman Superman
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Skincare 6.1
Skincare Skincare
Thriller 2024, USA
The Rookie: Feds 5.3
The Rookie: Feds
Drama, Crime 2022, USA
Monsters at Work 6.8
Monsters at Work
Animation, Family 2021, USA
Family Law 7.2
Family Law
Drama, Family 2021, Canada
M.O.D.O.K. 6.2
M.O.D.O.K.
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
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News about Nathan Fillion’s private life
Superman still
Meet Superman’s Frenemies: Gunn Shares Second Batch of Posters for Upcoming DC Movie
Superman still
First Look at James Gunn’s 'Superman': New Trailer Reveals Cast and Villain
Still from the series 'Peacemaker'
Team 'Peacemaker' Returns: First Look at Season 2 of the R-Rated DC Series
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