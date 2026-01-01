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Nathan Fillion
Nathan Fillion
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathan Fillion
Nathan Fillion
Nathan Fillion
Date of Birth
27 March 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
City of Edmonton, Canada
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.9
Firefly
(2002)
8.4
Community
(2009)
8.3
The Rookie
(2018)
Filmography
Man of Tomorrow
Man of Tomorrow
Action
2027, USA
Lanterns
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
7.3
Superman
Superman
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Skincare
Skincare
Thriller
2024, USA
5.3
The Rookie: Feds
Drama, Crime
2022, USA
6.8
Monsters at Work
Animation, Family
2021, USA
7.2
Family Law
Drama, Family
2021, Canada
6.2
M.O.D.O.K.
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
Show more
News about Nathan Fillion’s private life
Meet Superman’s Frenemies: Gunn Shares Second Batch of Posters for Upcoming DC Movie
First Look at James Gunn’s 'Superman': New Trailer Reveals Cast and Villain
Team 'Peacemaker' Returns: First Look at Season 2 of the R-Rated DC Series
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