Poster of The Imposter
6.8 IMDb Rating: 7.4
The Imposter

The Imposter 18+
Synopsis

A documentary centered on a young man in Spain who claims to a grieving Texas family that he is their 16-year-old son who has been missing for 3 years.
The Imposter  trailer with russian subtitles
Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 20 September 2012
World premiere 23 January 2012
Release date
22 November 2012 Russia Organic Films, Utopia Pictures 18+
22 November 2012 Belarus
13 July 2012 Brazil
18 October 2012 Denmark
3 July 2013 Germany
24 August 2012 Great Britain
24 August 2012 Ireland
22 November 2012 Kazakhstan
13 July 2012 Netherlands
10 May 2013 Spain
12 October 2012 Sweden
13 July 2012 USA
17 January 2013 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $3,001,877
Production 24 Seven Productions, A&E IndieFilms, Channel 4
Also known as
The Imposter, El impostor, Az Imposztor, Der Blender - The Imposter, Hayat Avcısı, Isibrovelis, Kẻ Lừa Đảo, L'Impostore - The Imposter, Lystløgneren og den forsvundne dreng, O Impostor, Pettur, Podvodník, Şarlatan, Uljez, Varalica, W cudzej skórze, Ο απατεώνας, Самозванец, Самозванець, ペテン師
Director
Bart Layton
Cast
Frédéric Bourdin
Adam O'Brian
Carey Gibson
Anna Ruben
Beverly Dollarhide
6.8
7.4 IMDb
Quotes
Frédéric Bourdin - Imposter Before I was born, I definitely had the wrong identity. I already didn't know - I was already prepared not to know who I really was. A new identity with a real passport, an American passport... I could go to the U.S., go to school there, live with that family, and just being someone and don't have never again to worry about being identified. I saw the opportunity.
The Imposter Trailer with russian subtitles
