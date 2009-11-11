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Poster of Trésor
4.2
Trésor - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Trésor
4.2

Trésor

, 2009
Trésor
France / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Trésor
4.2
Trésor - Trailer
Trésor  Trailer

Synopsis

To celebrate his wedding anniversary, Jean-Pierre buy her partner an English bulldog of 4 months "Trésor". Nathalie is delighted and engaged in a deep and loving relationship with the pet. But having a pet at home brings difficulties.

Cast

Alain Chabat
Alain Chabat
Jean-Pierre
Mathilde Seigner
Mathilde Seigner
Nathalie
Fanny Ardant
Fanny Ardant
Françoise Lagier
Isabelle Nanty
Isabelle Nanty
Brigitte
Hélène Vincent
Hélène Vincent
Nadine
Stéphane Freiss
Fabrice
Laurent Spielvogel
Le vendeur de l'animalerie
Bruno Putzulu
Bruno
Jean-Michel Martial
Le vétérinaire
Marine Delterme
Florianne
Director Claude Berri, François Dupeyron
Writer Claude Berri, Eric Assous
Composer Frédéric Botton, Jean-Yves d'Angelo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 11 November 2009
Release date
2 September 2010 Russia Вест 16+
2 September 2010 Belarus
11 November 2009 Belgium
11 November 2009 France
2 September 2010 Kazakhstan
12 December 2009 USA
2 September 2010 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $6,720,530
Production Hirsch, Berel Films, TF1 Films Production
Also known as
Trésor, Bulldogbirodalom, Der kleine Haustyrann, Skarb, Tesouro, Tresor, Un regalo para ella, Трезор

Film rating

4.2
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4.4 IMDb
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