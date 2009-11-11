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4.2
Kinoafisha
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Trésor
4.2
Trésor
, 2009
Trésor
France / Comedy / 18+
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4.2
Trésor
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
To celebrate his wedding anniversary, Jean-Pierre buy her partner an English bulldog of 4 months "Trésor". Nathalie is delighted and engaged in a deep and loving relationship with the pet. But having a pet at home brings difficulties.
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Cast
Alain Chabat
Jean-Pierre
Mathilde Seigner
Nathalie
Fanny Ardant
Françoise Lagier
Isabelle Nanty
Brigitte
Hélène Vincent
Nadine
Stéphane Freiss
Fabrice
Laurent Spielvogel
Le vendeur de l'animalerie
Bruno Putzulu
Bruno
Jean-Michel Martial
Le vétérinaire
Marine Delterme
Florianne
Director
Claude Berri
,
François Dupeyron
Writer
Claude Berri
,
Eric Assous
Composer
Frédéric Botton
,
Jean-Yves d'Angelo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
11 November 2009
Release date
2 September 2010
Russia
Вест
16+
2 September 2010
Belarus
11 November 2009
Belgium
11 November 2009
France
2 September 2010
Kazakhstan
12 December 2009
USA
2 September 2010
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$6,720,530
Production
Hirsch, Berel Films, TF1 Films Production
Also known as
Trésor, Bulldogbirodalom, Der kleine Haustyrann, Skarb, Tesouro, Tresor, Un regalo para ella, Трезор
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Film rating
4.2
Rate
10
votes
4.4
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