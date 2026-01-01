Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nicholas Tse
Nicholas Tse
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Tse
Nicholas Tse
Nicholas Tse
Date of Birth
29 August 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.1
Bodyguards and Assassins
(2009)
7.1
Blades of the Guardians
(2026)
7.0
New Police Story
(2004)
Filmography
7.1
Blades of the Guardians
Biao ren
Action, Adventure, Drama
2026, China
Watch trailer
5.5
Customs Frontline
Hoi gwaan zin sin
Action, Drama, Thriller
2024, China / Hong Kong
6.9
Shaolin
Shaolin
Drama, Action
2011, Hong Kong
Watch trailer
7.1
Bodyguards and Assassins
Shi yue wei cheng
History, Action, Drama
2009, Hong Kong / China
Watch trailer
5.6
The Storm Warriors
Fung wan II
Action, Fantasy
2009, Hong Kong
6.8
Bo bui gai wak
Bo bui gai wak
Comedy, Action, Drama
2006, Hong Kong
6.2
The Promise
The Promise / Wu ji
Action, Fairy Tale, Drama
2005, China
7
New Police Story
New Police Story
Action
2004, China
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree