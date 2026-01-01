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Nicholas Tse Nicholas Tse
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Tse

Nicholas Tse

Nicholas Tse

Date of Birth
29 August 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Bodyguards and Assassins 7.1
Bodyguards and Assassins (2009)
Blades of the Guardians 7.1
Blades of the Guardians (2026)
New Police Story 7.0
New Police Story (2004)

Filmography

Blades of the Guardians 7.1
Blades of the Guardians Biao ren
Action, Adventure, Drama 2026, China
Watch trailer
Customs Frontline 5.5
Customs Frontline Hoi gwaan zin sin
Action, Drama, Thriller 2024, China / Hong Kong
Shaolin 6.9
Shaolin Shaolin
Drama, Action 2011, Hong Kong
Watch trailer
Bodyguards and Assassins 7.1
Bodyguards and Assassins Shi yue wei cheng
History, Action, Drama 2009, Hong Kong / China
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The Storm Warriors 5.6
The Storm Warriors Fung wan II
Action, Fantasy 2009, Hong Kong
Bo bui gai wak 6.8
Bo bui gai wak Bo bui gai wak
Comedy, Action, Drama 2006, Hong Kong
The Promise 6.2
The Promise The Promise / Wu ji
Action, Fairy Tale, Drama 2005, China
New Police Story 7
New Police Story New Police Story
Action 2004, China
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