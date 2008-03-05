ProductionMK2 Productions, France 3 Cinéma, Canal+
Also known as
L'heure d'été, Summer Hours, Las horas del verano, Ende eines Sommers, Horas de Verão, Kesähetket, L'hora d'estiu, Ljetni sati, Nyári időszámítás, Ora de vara, Ore d'estate, Pewnego lata, Printemps passé, Sommarminnen, Sommertid, Souvenirs du Valois, Stigmes agapis, Suvetunnid, Tempos de Verão, Yaz saati, Летнее время, Літній час, 夏時間の庭
Film rating
6.6
Rate12 votes
7.1IMDb
Stills
Quotes
ÉloïseHe said to choose anything. l couldn't take advantage. l took something ordinary. What would l do with something valuable?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.