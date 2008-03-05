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Poster of Summer Hours
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Summer Hours
6.6

Summer Hours

, 2008
L'heure d'été
France / Family, Drama / 18+
Poster of Summer Hours
6.6

Synopsis

Two brothers and a sister witness the disappearance of their childhood memories when they must relinquish the family belongings to ensure their deceased mother's succession.

Cast

Juliette Binoche
Juliette Binoche
Charles Berling
Charles Berling
Jeremie Renier
Jeremie Renier
Edith Scob
Edith Scob
Dominique Reymond
Dominique Reymond
Valerie Bonneton
Valerie Bonneton
Director Olivier Assayas
Writer Olivier Assayas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 31 January 2009
World premiere 5 March 2008
Release date
5 March 2008 France
4 August 2008 Germany
26 March 2009 South Korea 12
Budget €4,400,000
Worldwide Gross $7,835,857
Production MK2 Productions, France 3 Cinéma, Canal+
Also known as
L'heure d'été, Summer Hours, Las horas del verano, Ende eines Sommers, Horas de Verão, Kesähetket, L'hora d'estiu, Ljetni sati, Nyári időszámítás, Ora de vara, Ore d'estate, Pewnego lata, Printemps passé, Sommarminnen, Sommertid, Souvenirs du Valois, Stigmes agapis, Suvetunnid, Tempos de Verão, Yaz saati, Летнее время, Літній час, 夏時間の庭

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb

Quotes

Éloïse He said to choose anything. l couldn't take advantage. l took something ordinary. What would l do with something valuable?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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