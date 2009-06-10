Menu
Synopsis

A coming-of-age tale about an adolescent boy and his efforts to fit in amongst a varied cast of characters.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 22 August 2018
World premiere 10 June 2009
Release date
10 June 2009 France
28 October 2010 Germany
13 May 2010 Greece
Budget €3,498,408
Worldwide Gross $7,969,540
Production Les Films des Tournelles, Pathé, Studio 37
Also known as
Les beaux gosses, The French Kissers, Băieți Frumoși, Collégiens, Els guapos, Helyes kölykök, Hezounci, Il primo bacio, Jungs bleiben Jungs, Os Garotões, Przystojniaki, Ta omorfopaida, Une histoire de puceau, Uns Belos Rapazes, Красивые парни
Director
Riad Sattouf
Marc Syrigas
Cast
Vincent Lacoste
Vincent Lacoste
Anthony Sonigo
Alice Trémolières
Julie Scheibling
6.4

6.4
11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
