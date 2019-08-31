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Poster of My Days of Glory
5.7
Kinoafisha Films My Days of Glory
5.7

My Days of Glory

, 2019
Mes jours de gloire
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of My Days of Glory
5.7

Cast

Noée Abita
Noée Abita
Damien Chapelle
Damien Chapelle
Emmanuelle Devos
Emmanuelle Devos
Vincent Furic
Vincent Furic
Vincent Lacoste
Vincent Lacoste
Christopher Lambert
Christopher Lambert
Director Antoine de Bary
Writer Elias Belkeddar, Antoine de Bary
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 31 August 2019
Release date
26 February 2020 France
Worldwide Gross $204,055
Production Iconoclast, Tribus P Film, Canal+ International
Also known as
Mes jours de gloire, My Days of Glory, Dni mojej chwały, Mis días de gloria, Parlak Günlerim, Дните ми на слава, Мои дни славы

Film rating

5.7
Rate 13 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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