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Marcel Pérès Marcel Pérès
Kinoafisha Persons Marcel Pérès

Marcel Pérès

Marcel Pérès

Date of Birth
24 January 1898
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
28 June 1974
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Children of Paradise 8.2
Children of Paradise (1945)
Port of Shadows 7.9
Port of Shadows (1938)
Le Jour se Leve 7.7
Le Jour se Leve (1939)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rider on the Rain 6.8
Rider on the Rain Le passager de la pluie
Crime, Thriller 1970, Italy / France
Dirty Mary 6.9
Dirty Mary La fiancée du pirate
Comedy, Drama 1969, France
The Big Wash 6.2
The Big Wash La grande lessive (!)
Comedy 1968, France
Méfiez-vous 5.8
Méfiez-vous Méfiez-vous, mesdames!
Comedy 1963, France / Italy
Le miroir à deux faces 7
Le miroir à deux faces miroir à deux faces, Le
Drama 1958, France / Italy
Papa, maman, ma femme et moi 6.1
Papa, maman, ma femme et moi Papa, maman, ma femme et moi...
Comedy 1956, France
Children of Paradise 8.2
Children of Paradise Les enfants du paradis
Drama, Romantic 1945, France
The Phantom Baron 6.4
The Phantom Baron Le baron fantôme
Drama, Romantic 1943, France
Le Jour se Leve 7.7
Le Jour se Leve Le jour se lève
Romantic 1939, France
The Phantom Wagon 6.7
The Phantom Wagon La charrette fantôme
Drama, Fantasy 1939, France
Port of Shadows 7.9
Port of Shadows Quai Des Brumes, Le
Drama, Crime 1938, France
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