Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marcel Pérès
Marcel Pérès
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marcel Pérès
Marcel Pérès
Marcel Pérès
Date of Birth
24 January 1898
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
28 June 1974
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
Children of Paradise
(1945)
7.9
Port of Shadows
(1938)
7.7
Le Jour se Leve
(1939)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
1970
1969
1968
1963
1958
1956
1945
1943
1939
1938
All
11
Films
11
Actor
11
6.8
Rider on the Rain
Le passager de la pluie
Crime, Thriller
1970, Italy / France
6.9
Dirty Mary
La fiancée du pirate
Comedy, Drama
1969, France
6.2
The Big Wash
La grande lessive (!)
Comedy
1968, France
5.8
Méfiez-vous
Méfiez-vous, mesdames!
Comedy
1963, France / Italy
7
Le miroir à deux faces
miroir à deux faces, Le
Drama
1958, France / Italy
6.1
Papa, maman, ma femme et moi
Papa, maman, ma femme et moi...
Comedy
1956, France
8.2
Children of Paradise
Les enfants du paradis
Drama, Romantic
1945, France
6.4
The Phantom Baron
Le baron fantôme
Drama, Romantic
1943, France
7.7
Le Jour se Leve
Le jour se lève
Romantic
1939, France
6.7
The Phantom Wagon
La charrette fantôme
Drama, Fantasy
1939, France
7.9
Port of Shadows
Quai Des Brumes, Le
Drama, Crime
1938, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree