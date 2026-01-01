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Filmography
Michelle Krusiec
Michelle Krusiec
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Krusiec
Michelle Krusiec
Michelle Krusiec
Date of Birth
2 October 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.2
Fringe
(2008)
8.1
Longmire
(2012)
8.1
Weeds
(2005)
Filmography
7.2
A Million Miles Away
A Million Miles Away
Drama, Sci-Fi
2023, Mexico / USA
Watch trailer
7.8
American Girl: Corinne Tan
American Girl: Corinne Tan
Drama, Family
2023, Canada
5.6
Float
Float
Drama, Romantic
2023, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
4.7
They Live in the Grey
They Live in the Grey
Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Body Parts
Body Parts
Documentary
2022, USA
6.7
Damien
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2016, USA
8.1
Longmire
Drama, Thriller, Western
2012, USA
7.4
Hawaii Five-0
Drama, Action, Crime
2010, USA
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