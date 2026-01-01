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Michelle Krusiec
Michelle Krusiec Michelle Krusiec
Kinoafisha Persons Michelle Krusiec

Michelle Krusiec

Michelle Krusiec

Date of Birth
2 October 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

Fringe 8.2
Fringe (2008)
Longmire 8.1
Longmire (2012)
Weeds 8.1
Weeds (2005)

Filmography

A Million Miles Away 7.2
A Million Miles Away A Million Miles Away
Drama, Sci-Fi 2023, Mexico / USA
Watch trailer
American Girl: Corinne Tan 7.8
American Girl: Corinne Tan American Girl: Corinne Tan
Drama, Family 2023, Canada
Float 5.6
Float Float
Drama, Romantic 2023, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
They Live in the Grey 4.7
They Live in the Grey They Live in the Grey
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Body Parts 6.2
Body Parts Body Parts
Documentary 2022, USA
Damien 6.7
Damien
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2016, USA
Longmire 8.1
Longmire
Drama, Thriller, Western 2012, USA
Hawaii Five-0 7.4
Hawaii Five-0
Drama, Action, Crime 2010, USA
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