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4.6
Kinoafisha
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The Locksmith
4.6
The Locksmith
, 2023
The Locksmith
USA / Thriller / 18+
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4.6
The Locksmith
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
A thief fresh out of prison, tries to work his way back into the life of his daughter and ex-fiancé. Determined, he is forced to use the skills he has as a gifted locksmith. Things take a tumultuous turn after an unexpected disappearance.
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Cast
Kate Bosworth
Beth Fisher
Ryan Phillippe
Miller Graham
Ving Rhames
Frank
Charlie Weber
Garrett Field
Jeffrey Nordling
Ian Zwick
Gabriela Quezada Bloomgarden
April Reyes
Kaylee Bryant
Tanya Saunders
Madeleine Guilbot
Lindsay Graham
Bourke Floyd
Detective Jones
Noel Gugliemi
Detective Perez
Director
Nicolas Harvard
Writer
Blair Kroeber
,
John Glosser
,
Joe Russo
,
Chris LaMont
Composer
Marlana Sheetz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
3 February 2023
World premiere
3 February 2023
Release date
30 March 2023
Russia
Global Film
23 March 2023
Azerbaijan
16+
2 March 2023
Kazakhstan
16+
16 March 2023
Kyrgyzstan
16+
5 August 2026
South Korea
15
3 February 2023
Sweden
15
27 April 2023
UAE
TBC
16 March 2023
Uzbekistan
18+
Worldwide Gross
$68,190
Production
Golden State Films
Also known as
The Locksmith, A lakatos, Intruso, Le serrurier, The Lock Master, Włamywacz, Взломщик, Зломщик, 锁匠, La clave del problema
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Film rating
4.6
Rate
17
votes
4.9
IMDb
Updated 20 February 2026
Film Trailers
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The Locksmith
Dubbed trailer
0
0
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Stills
Quotes
Frank
Welcome to the world. We're gonna get you back on your feet.
Showtimes
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