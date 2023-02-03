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Poster of The Locksmith
4.6
The Locksmith - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Locksmith
4.6

The Locksmith

, 2023
The Locksmith
USA / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Locksmith
4.6
The Locksmith - Dubbed trailer
The Locksmith  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A thief fresh out of prison, tries to work his way back into the life of his daughter and ex-fiancé. Determined, he is forced to use the skills he has as a gifted locksmith. Things take a tumultuous turn after an unexpected disappearance.

Cast

Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth
Beth Fisher
Ryan Phillippe
Ryan Phillippe
Miller Graham
Ving Rhames
Ving Rhames
Frank
Charlie Weber
Charlie Weber
Garrett Field
Jeffrey Nordling
Jeffrey Nordling
Ian Zwick
Gabriela Quezada Bloomgarden
April Reyes
Kaylee Bryant
Tanya Saunders
Madeleine Guilbot
Lindsay Graham
Bourke Floyd
Detective Jones
Noel Gugliemi
Noel Gugliemi
Detective Perez
Director Nicolas Harvard
Writer Blair Kroeber, John Glosser, Joe Russo, Chris LaMont
Composer Marlana Sheetz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 3 February 2023
World premiere 3 February 2023
Release date
30 March 2023 Russia Global Film
23 March 2023 Azerbaijan 16+
2 March 2023 Kazakhstan 16+
16 March 2023 Kyrgyzstan 16+
5 August 2026 South Korea 15
3 February 2023 Sweden 15
27 April 2023 UAE TBC
16 March 2023 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $68,190
Production Golden State Films
Also known as
The Locksmith, A lakatos, Intruso, Le serrurier, The Lock Master, Włamywacz, Взломщик, Зломщик, 锁匠, La clave del problema

Film rating

4.6
Rate 17 votes
4.9 IMDb
Updated 20 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Locksmith - Dubbed trailer
The Locksmith Dubbed trailer
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