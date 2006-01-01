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Poster of Two Tickets to Paradise
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Two Tickets to Paradise
5.2

Two Tickets to Paradise

, 2006
Two Tickets to Paradise
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Two Tickets to Paradise
5.2

Synopsis

Three guys on the verge of forty begin to realize all the best things in their lives happened before they were twenty. A spontaneous road trip adventure gives them a chance to balance the ledger.

Cast

John C. McGinley
John C. McGinley
Mark
D.B. Sweeney
D.B. Sweeney
Billy McGriff
Ned Bellamy
Ned Bellamy
Stan
Jenn Brown
Hooter Girl
Ed Harris
Ed Harris
Mandy Bruno
Dancer On Bar
Brian Hayes Currie
Collector
Dilsey Davis
Janice
Tad Dowd
Scalper
Leslea Fisher
Jennifer
Richard Fullerton
Mr. Torterelli
Director D.B. Sweeney
Writer Brian Hayes Currie, D.B. Sweeney
Composer John Nordstrom
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 1 January 2006
Release date
6 April 2006 Russia 16+
6 April 2006 Kazakhstan
1 January 2006 USA
6 April 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $1,750,000
Production Scrudge LLC
Also known as
Two Tickets to Paradise, Life's a Trip, Bilhetes Para o Paraíso, Cararile vietii, Dirt Nap, Dwa bilety do raju, Eisitirio gia ton Paradeiso, Εισιτήριο για τον Παράδεισο, Два билета в рай

Film rating

5.2
Rate 12 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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