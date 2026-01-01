Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Leslea Fisher
Leslea Fisher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leslea Fisher
Leslea Fisher
Leslea Fisher
Date of Birth
1 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.9
Dear John
(2009)
5.2
Two Tickets to Paradise
(2006)
Filmography
6.9
Dear John
Dear John
War, Drama, Romantic
2009, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Two Tickets to Paradise
Two Tickets to Paradise
Comedy
2006, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree