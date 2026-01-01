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Leslea Fisher Leslea Fisher
Kinoafisha Persons Leslea Fisher

Leslea Fisher

Leslea Fisher

Date of Birth
1 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Dear John 6.9
Dear John (2009)
Two Tickets to Paradise 5.2
Two Tickets to Paradise (2006)

Filmography

Dear John 6.9
Dear John Dear John
War, Drama, Romantic 2009, USA
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Two Tickets to Paradise 5.2
Two Tickets to Paradise Two Tickets to Paradise
Comedy 2006, USA
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