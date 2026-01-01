Menu
Poster of Look Back
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Look Back

Look Back

Look Back
Synopsis

Two manga artists, the brash Fujino and the reclusive Kyomoto, meet and develop a bond over making manga.
Country Japan
Production year 2026
Production K2 Pictures
Also known as
Look Back
Director
Hirokazu Koreeda
Hirokazu Koreeda
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
