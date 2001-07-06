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Poster of Copacabana
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Copacabana
6.6

Copacabana

, 2001
Copacabana
Brazil / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Copacabana
6.6

Synopsis

Moments before turning 90 years of age, Alberto remembers his life, lived in Copacabana, a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro. The film is a comedy about old age nowadays, with Copacabana as a background.

Cast

Marco Nanini
Alberto
Walderez de Barros
Salete
Laura Cardoso
Salma
Ida Gomes
Fanny
Leo Alberto
Dr.Otávio
Camila Amado
Miloca
Fernanda Badaue
Miloca
Cristina Bittencourt
Micael Borges
Street boy
Luis Cardozo
Young Salma
Director Carla Camurati
Writer Lais Azeredo Rodrigues, Carla Camurati, Melanie Dimantas, Yoya Wursch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 6 July 2001
Release date
6 July 2001 Brazil
Production Copacabana Filmes e Produções
Also known as
Copacabana

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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