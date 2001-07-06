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6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Copacabana
6.6
Copacabana
, 2001
Copacabana
Brazil / Comedy / 18+
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Filming locations
6.6
Synopsis
Moments before turning 90 years of age, Alberto remembers his life, lived in Copacabana, a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro. The film is a comedy about old age nowadays, with Copacabana as a background.
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Cast
Marco Nanini
Alberto
Walderez de Barros
Salete
Laura Cardoso
Salma
Ida Gomes
Fanny
Leo Alberto
Dr.Otávio
Camila Amado
Miloca
Fernanda Badaue
Miloca
Cristina Bittencourt
Micael Borges
Street boy
Luis Cardozo
Young Salma
Director
Carla Camurati
Writer
Lais Azeredo Rodrigues
,
Carla Camurati
,
Melanie Dimantas
,
Yoya Wursch
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Brazil
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2001
World premiere
6 July 2001
Release date
6 July 2001
Brazil
Production
Copacabana Filmes e Produções
Also known as
Copacabana
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
11
votes
6.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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