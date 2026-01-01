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About
Filmography
Luis Cardozo
Luis Cardozo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Cardozo
Luis Cardozo
Luis Cardozo
Date of Birth
17 April 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Pérola
(2022)
6.9
Time of Peace
(2009)
6.8
Just Another Christmas
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2020
2009
2005
2001
All
5
Films
5
Actress
5
7.1
Pérola
Pérola
Drama
2022, Brazil
6.8
Just Another Christmas
Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem
Comedy, Drama
2020, Brazil
6.9
Time of Peace
Tempos de Paz
Drama
2009, Brazil
6.3
Corpo
Corpo
Thriller, Drama
2005, Brazil
6.6
Copacabana
Copacabana
Comedy
2001, Brazil
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