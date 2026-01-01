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Luis Cardozo Luis Cardozo
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Cardozo

Luis Cardozo

Luis Cardozo

Date of Birth
17 April 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Pérola 7.1
Pérola (2022)
Time of Peace 6.9
Time of Peace (2009)
Just Another Christmas 6.8
Just Another Christmas (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pérola 7.1
Pérola Pérola
Drama 2022, Brazil
Just Another Christmas 6.8
Just Another Christmas Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem
Comedy, Drama 2020, Brazil
Time of Peace 6.9
Time of Peace Tempos de Paz
Drama 2009, Brazil
Corpo 6.3
Corpo Corpo
Thriller, Drama 2005, Brazil
Copacabana 6.6
Copacabana Copacabana
Comedy 2001, Brazil
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