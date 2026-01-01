Menu
Marco Nanini
Marco Nanini
Marco Nanini
Marco Nanini
Marco Nanini
Date of Birth
31 May 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.0
Romance
(2008)
6.6
Copacabana
(2001)
6.2
Greta
(2019)
6.2
Greta
Greta
Drama
2019, Brazil
7
Romance
Romance
Romantic
2008, Brazil
6.6
Copacabana
Copacabana
Comedy
2001, Brazil
