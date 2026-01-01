Menu
Marco Nanini
Kinoafisha Persons Marco Nanini

Marco Nanini

Marco Nanini

Date of Birth
31 May 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Romance 7.0
Romance (2008)
Copacabana 6.6
Copacabana (2001)
Greta 6.2
Greta (2019)

