Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The French Connection The French Connection Awards

Awards and nominations of The French Connection 1971

Academy Awards, USA 1972 Academy Awards, USA 1972
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1972 Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1973 BAFTA Awards 1973
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Best Film Editing
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Direction
Nominee
 Best Sound Track
Nominee
 Best Sound Track
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more