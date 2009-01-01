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Poster of Love at First Hiccup
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Love at First Hiccup
6.0

Love at First Hiccup

, 2009
Love at First Hiccup
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Love at First Hiccup
6.0

Synopsis

A high school romantic comedy about freshman Victor who has contracted a case of Anya-itis, (acute and incurable love passion for high school senior Anja.) And why shouldn't he?

Cast

Devon Werkheiser
Devon Werkheiser
Victor
Scout Taylor-Compton
Scout Taylor-Compton
Anya
Ken Luckey
Ken Luckey
Peter
Ray Wise
Ray Wise
Roger
Sean Marquette
Sean Marquette
Nick
Nicholas Braun
Nicholas Braun
Ernie
Tania Verafield
Marisa
Adam J. Bernstein
Brian
Daniel Polo
Zack
Rebecca Staab
Constance
Director Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg
Writer Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg, Søren Frellesen, Dennis Jürgensen
Composer Raney Shockne
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 1 January 2009
Release date
22 July 2010 Russia Каравелла-DDC
22 July 2010 Belarus
1 January 2010 Denmark
2 February 2009 Germany
22 July 2010 Kazakhstan
1 January 2009 USA
22 July 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $20,313
Production Hiccup, Regner Grasten International
Also known as
Love at First Hiccup, The First Time, Amore al primo... gulp!, Nụ Hôn Tình Đầu, Pierwszy raz, Pirmas kartas, Любов от пръв поглед, ПоцелуйчИК, 初恋从打嗝开始

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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