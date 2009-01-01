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Love at First Hiccup
6.0
Love at First Hiccup
, 2009
Love at First Hiccup
USA / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
6.0
Synopsis
A high school romantic comedy about freshman Victor who has contracted a case of Anya-itis, (acute and incurable love passion for high school senior Anja.) And why shouldn't he?
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Cast
Devon Werkheiser
Victor
Scout Taylor-Compton
Anya
Ken Luckey
Peter
Ray Wise
Roger
Sean Marquette
Nick
Nicholas Braun
Ernie
Tania Verafield
Marisa
Adam J. Bernstein
Brian
Daniel Polo
Zack
Rebecca Staab
Constance
Director
Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg
Writer
Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg
,
Søren Frellesen
,
Dennis Jürgensen
Composer
Raney Shockne
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
1 January 2009
Release date
22 July 2010
Russia
Каравелла-DDC
22 July 2010
Belarus
1 January 2010
Denmark
2 February 2009
Germany
22 July 2010
Kazakhstan
1 January 2009
USA
22 July 2010
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$20,313
Production
Hiccup, Regner Grasten International
Also known as
Love at First Hiccup, The First Time, Amore al primo... gulp!, Nụ Hôn Tình Đầu, Pierwszy raz, Pirmas kartas, Любов от пръв поглед, ПоцелуйчИК, 初恋从打嗝开始
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Quotes
Victor
I just wanted to say how great it was to see you at the party.
Anya
Me and my dress?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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