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Filmography
Larry Miller
Larry Miller
Kinoafisha
Persons
Larry Miller
Larry Miller
Larry Miller
Date of Birth
15 October 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
Pretty Woman
(1990)
7.6
Hot in Cleveland
(2010)
7.5
10 Things I Hate About You
(1999)
Filmography
4.9
Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA
5.6
The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot
The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot
Adventure, Drama
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Liv and Maddie
Drama, Comedy, Family
2013, USA
3.6
Foodfight!
Foodfight!
Action, Comedy, Family, Animation
2012, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
General Education
General Education
Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
God Bless America
God Bless America
Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Hot in Cleveland
Comedy
2010, USA
6.2
Alpha and Omega
Alpha and Omega
Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy
2010, USA / India
Watch trailer
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