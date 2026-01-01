Menu
Awards and nominations of Day for Night 1973

Academy Awards, USA 1974 Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best International Feature Film
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1975 Academy Awards, USA 1975
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974 Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1974 BAFTA Awards 1974
Best Film
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Direction
Winner
