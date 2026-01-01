Menu
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best International Feature Film
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1974
Best Film
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Direction
Winner
