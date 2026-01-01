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Nick Castle
Nick Castle
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Castle
Nick Castle
Nick Castle
Date of Birth
21 September 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.7
Hook
(1991)
7.5
August Rush
(2007)
7.3
Major Payne
(1995)
Filmography
5.9
Halloween Ends
Halloween Ends
Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Halloween Kills
Halloween Kills
Horror, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Halloween
Halloween
Horror
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Lockout
Lock-Out
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action
2012, USA / France
Watch trailer
7.5
August Rush
August Rush
Family, Musical, Drama
2007, USA
6
Escape from L.A.
Escape from L.A.
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1996, USA
7.3
Major Payne
Major Payne
Comedy
1995, USA
5.6
Dennis the Menace
Dennis the Menace
Comedy, Family
1993, USA
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