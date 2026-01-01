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Nick Castle
Nick Castle Nick Castle
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Castle

Nick Castle

Nick Castle

Date of Birth
21 September 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Hook 7.7
Hook (1991)
August Rush 7.5
August Rush (2007)
Major Payne 7.3
Major Payne (1995)

Filmography

Halloween Ends 5.9
Halloween Ends Halloween Ends
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Halloween Kills 6.2
Halloween Kills Halloween Kills
Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Halloween 6.7
Halloween Halloween
Horror 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Lockout 6.5
Lockout Lock-Out
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action 2012, USA / France
Watch trailer
August Rush 7.5
August Rush August Rush
Family, Musical, Drama 2007, USA
Escape from L.A. 6
Escape from L.A. Escape from L.A.
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1996, USA
Major Payne 7.3
Major Payne Major Payne
Comedy 1995, USA
Dennis the Menace 5.6
Dennis the Menace Dennis the Menace
Comedy, Family 1993, USA
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