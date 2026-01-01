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About
Filmography
Nancy Kyes
Nancy Kyes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nancy Kyes
Nancy Kyes
Nancy Kyes
Date of Birth
19 December 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.0
Halloween
(1978)
6.8
The Fog
(1980)
5.6
Hauntology
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
1982
1980
1978
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
5.6
Hauntology
Hauntology
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Horror, Sci-Fi, Detective
1982, USA
6.8
The Fog
The Fog
Horror
1980, USA
7
Halloween
Halloween
Horror, Thriller
1978, USA
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