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Nancy Kyes Nancy Kyes
Kinoafisha Persons Nancy Kyes

Nancy Kyes

Nancy Kyes

Date of Birth
19 December 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Horror actress, Science-fiction heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Halloween 7.0
Halloween (1978)
The Fog 6.8
The Fog (1980)
Hauntology 5.6
Hauntology (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hauntology 5.6
Hauntology Hauntology
Horror 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Halloween III: Season of the Witch 5
Halloween III: Season of the Witch Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Horror, Sci-Fi, Detective 1982, USA
The Fog 6.8
The Fog The Fog
Horror 1980, USA
Halloween 7
Halloween Halloween
Horror, Thriller 1978, USA
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