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Poster of And Still I Believe...
7.3
Kinoafisha Films And Still I Believe...
7.3

And Still I Believe...

, 1974
I vsyo-taki ya veryu...
USSR / Drama, Documentary / 18+
Poster of And Still I Believe...
7.3

Cast

Mikhail Romm
Mikhail Romm
Narrator
Martin Bormann
Self
Martin Bormann
Self
Albert Einstein
Self
Albert Einstein
Self
Francisco Franco
Self
Francisco Franco
Self
Adolf Hitler
Self
Adolf Hitler
Self
Vladimir Lenin
Self
Vladimir Lenin
Self
Zedong Mao
Self
Director Mikhail Romm, Elem Klimov, Marlen Khutsiev, German Lavrov
Writer Solomon Zenin, Aleksandr Novogrudsky, Mikhail Romm
Composer Alfred Schnittke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 1 January 1974
Release date
1 January 1974 Russia 0+
6 January 1974 USSR
Production Mosfilm, Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie "Tovarishch"
Also known as
I vsyo-taki ya veryu..., And Still I Believe..., A jednak wierzę, E Ainda Acredito, Eppure credo, És mégis hiszek, Et pourtant, je crois..., И все-таки я верю...

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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