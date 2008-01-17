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Poster of How to Be
6.3
How to Be - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films How to Be
6.3

How to Be

, 2008
How to Be
Great Britain / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of How to Be
6.3
How to Be - Trailer
How to Be  Trailer

Synopsis

A young man having an existential crisis convinces a Canadian self-help guru to come to London and become his personal life coach.

Cast

Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson
Art
Rebecca Pidgeon
Mother
Jeremy Hardy
Jeremy
Powell Jones
Dr. Ellington
Michael Irving
Father
Mike Pearce
Nikki
Johnny White
Ronny
Alisa Arnah
Jessica
Joe Hastings
Dave
Biddy Rowe
Woman at Old House
Director Oliver Irving
Writer Oliver Irving
Composer Joe Hastings
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 17 January 2008
Release date
3 December 2009 Russia Другое кино
3 December 2009 Belarus
17 January 2008 Germany
3 December 2009 Kazakhstan
18 January 2008 USA
3 December 2009 Ukraine
Budget 500,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $30,945
Production How To Be Films
Also known as
How to Be, Come solo tu sei, How to Be - Das Leben ist kein Wunschkonzert, Kuidas olla, To mystiko, Uma Vida Sem Regras, Переходный возраст, 真夜中のギタリスト

Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
How to Be - Trailer
How to Be Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Jessica When we first met you seemed so elusive and brooding and intense, an enigmatic poet. But what I took to be deep and mysterious has just turned out to be really sad and unhappy.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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