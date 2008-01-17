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6.3
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How to Be
6.3
How to Be
, 2008
How to Be
Great Britain / Drama, Comedy / 18+
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6.3
How to Be
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A young man having an existential crisis convinces a Canadian self-help guru to come to London and become his personal life coach.
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Cast
Robert Pattinson
Art
Rebecca Pidgeon
Mother
Jeremy Hardy
Jeremy
Powell Jones
Dr. Ellington
Michael Irving
Father
Mike Pearce
Nikki
Johnny White
Ronny
Alisa Arnah
Jessica
Joe Hastings
Dave
Biddy Rowe
Woman at Old House
Director
Oliver Irving
Writer
Oliver Irving
Composer
Joe Hastings
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
17 January 2008
Release date
3 December 2009
Russia
Другое кино
3 December 2009
Belarus
17 January 2008
Germany
3 December 2009
Kazakhstan
18 January 2008
USA
3 December 2009
Ukraine
Budget
500,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross
$30,945
Production
How To Be Films
Also known as
How to Be, Come solo tu sei, How to Be - Das Leben ist kein Wunschkonzert, Kuidas olla, To mystiko, Uma Vida Sem Regras, Переходный возраст, 真夜中のギタリスト
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
15
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
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How to Be
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Stills
Quotes
Jessica
When we first met you seemed so elusive and brooding and intense, an enigmatic poet. But what I took to be deep and mysterious has just turned out to be really sad and unhappy.
Showtimes
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