Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Masha
6.1
Masha
, 2005
Masha
Russia / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Cast
Mariya Shalayeva
Masha
Nataliya Tkachyova
Natasha
Dmitry Shevchenko
Dima
Director
Sergey Tkachyov
Writer
Linda Schreyer
,
Sergey Tkachyov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
24 June 2004
Release date
24 June 2004
Russia
16+
25 May 2006
Belarus
25 May 2006
Kazakhstan
25 May 2006
Ukraine
Also known as
Masha, Маша
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Updated 6 June 2025
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Masha
Prazdnik vzaperti
Comedy
2012, Russia
5.0
Skorpion na ladoni
Romantic, Detective
2011, Russia
5.0
Klipmeykery
Comedy
2022, Russia
5.0
Lyubovnitsy
Comedy
2019, Russia
5.0
Bez granits
Comedy, Romantic
2015, Russia
6.0
About Love
Comedy
2015, Russia
6.0
Pervyy raz
Comedy, Romantic
2013, Russia
0.0
Poka noch ne razluchit
Comedy
2012, Russia
6.0
Utro
Romantic, Drama
2009, Russia
5.0
Jolly Fellows
Comedy
2009, Russia
6.0
Svyaz
Romantic
2006, Russia
5.0
Koshachiy vals
Comedy
2006, Russia
4.0
Film in Collections
Films about Books, Writers and Poets: A Top List
Films about Children
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree