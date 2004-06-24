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Poster of Masha
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Masha
6.1

Masha

, 2005
Masha
Russia / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Masha
6.1

Cast

Mariya Shalayeva
Mariya Shalayeva
Masha
Nataliya Tkachyova
Nataliya Tkachyova
Natasha
Dmitry Shevchenko
Dmitry Shevchenko
Dima
Director Sergey Tkachyov
Writer Linda Schreyer, Sergey Tkachyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 24 June 2004
Release date
24 June 2004 Russia 16+
25 May 2006 Belarus
25 May 2006 Kazakhstan
25 May 2006 Ukraine
Also known as
Masha, Маша

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 June 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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