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Utro
5.8
Utro
, 2009
Utro
Russia / Romantic, Drama / 18+
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5.8
Utro
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Galina Tyunina
Eva
Yuriy Stepanov
Ferdinand
Kirill Pirogov
Customer
Nataliya Tkachyova
Ferdinand's Wife
Vladislav Sych
Gigolo
Elena Karpenko
Klavdiya Lashkina
Gennadiy Karpenko
Director
Sergey Tkachyov
Writer
Sergey Tkachyov
Composer
Sergey Tkachyov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
5 November 2009
Release date
5 November 2009
Russia
16+
5 November 2009
Kazakhstan
5 November 2009
Ukraine
Production
Tata Studio
Also known as
Utro
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5
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