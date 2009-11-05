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Poster of Utro
5.8
Utro - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Utro
5.8

Utro

, 2009
Utro
Russia / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Utro
5.8
Utro - Trailer
Utro  Trailer

Cast

Galina Tyunina
Galina Tyunina
Eva
Yuriy Stepanov
Yuriy Stepanov
Ferdinand
Kirill Pirogov
Kirill Pirogov
Customer
Nataliya Tkachyova
Nataliya Tkachyova
Ferdinand's Wife
Vladislav Sych
Gigolo
Elena Karpenko
Klavdiya Lashkina
Gennadiy Karpenko
Director Sergey Tkachyov
Writer Sergey Tkachyov
Composer Sergey Tkachyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 5 November 2009
Release date
5 November 2009 Russia 16+
5 November 2009 Kazakhstan
5 November 2009 Ukraine
Production Tata Studio
Also known as
Utro

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Utro - Trailer
Utro Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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