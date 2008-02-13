Todar Mal [DVD English subtitles by Nasreen Munni Kabir]

[Akbar and Jodhaa, in private argument]

Jalaluddin Mohammad Akbar I don't understand?

Jodhaa Bai No, you don't! You know how to wage war and conquer. But do not know how to rule.

Jalaluddin Mohammad Akbar [confused] What did you say?

Jodhaa Bai That you have only conquered me, but not won my heart yet... you should have at least tried to know what really happened. But the truth is that you are far removed from reality. You do not know how to win hearts. To do that, you need to look into their minds, discover their little pleasures and sorrows. And win their trust. Be one with their heartbeat! And the day you will succeed in doing that, you will rule my heart.

[2nd scene later, Akbar visits Agra Bazaar disguised as a commoner, accompanied only by two trusted court ministers, Todar Mal and Mahesh Das]

Todar Mal Your Majesty, why are you doing this? Roaming in the bazaar without guards is dangerous.