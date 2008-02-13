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Poster of Jodhaa Akbar
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Jodhaa Akbar
7.9

Jodhaa Akbar

, 2008
Jodhaa Akbar
India / History, Drama, Action / 18+
Poster of Jodhaa Akbar
7.9

Cast

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Jalaluddin Mohammad Akbar
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Jodhaa Bai
Ila Arun
Maham Anga
Chetana Das
Digvijay Purohit
Poonam Sinha
Mallika Hamida Banu
Kulbhushan Kharbanda
Raja Veer Bharmal
Kulbhushan Kharbanda
Raja Veer Bharmal
Suhasini Mulay
Rani Padmavati
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Sujamal
Raza Murad
Shamsuddin Atka Khan
Surendra Pal
Rana Uday Singh
Director Ashutosh Gowariker
Writer Haidar Ali, Ashutosh Gowariker, K.P. Saxena, Omar Khayyam Saharanpuri, Rajshri Sudhakar
Composer A.R. Rahman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 3 hours 23 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 13 February 2008
Release date
13 February 2008 Belgium
1 July 2009 France
15 February 2008 Great Britain
15 February 2008 India
15 February 2008 Netherlands
15 February 2008 USA
Budget 400,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $26,935,618
Production Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, UTV Motion Pictures
Also known as
Jodhaa Akbar, Iubirea prințesei Jodhaa, Jodhaa Akbar - Die Macht der Liebe, Jodhaa ja Akbar, Księżniczka i cesarz, La sposa dell'Imperatore, Sử Thi Ấn Độ, Джодха и Акбар, जोधा अकबर, 帝國玫瑰, 阿克巴大帝

Film rating

7.9
Rate 14 votes
7.5 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Jodhaa Akbar

Quotes

Todar Mal [DVD English subtitles by Nasreen Munni Kabir]
[Akbar and Jodhaa, in private argument]
Jalaluddin Mohammad Akbar I don't understand?
Jodhaa Bai No, you don't! You know how to wage war and conquer. But do not know how to rule.
Jalaluddin Mohammad Akbar [confused] What did you say?
Jodhaa Bai That you have only conquered me, but not won my heart yet... you should have at least tried to know what really happened. But the truth is that you are far removed from reality. You do not know how to win hearts. To do that, you need to look into their minds, discover their little pleasures and sorrows. And win their trust. Be one with their heartbeat! And the day you will succeed in doing that, you will rule my heart.
[2nd scene later, Akbar visits Agra Bazaar disguised as a commoner, accompanied only by two trusted court ministers, Todar Mal and Mahesh Das]
Todar Mal Your Majesty, why are you doing this? Roaming in the bazaar without guards is dangerous.
Jalaluddin Mohammad Akbar Don't worry. No one will recognize me. I'm doing it since there's a difference between conquering and ruling. To win the hearts of people, one must look into their minds.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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