Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Mistress of Spices
6.0
Kinoafisha Films The Mistress of Spices
6.0

The Mistress of Spices

, 2005
Mistress of Spices
USA, Great Britain / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Mistress of Spices
6.0

Cast

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Tilo
Sonny Gill
Jagjit
Dylan McDermott
Dylan McDermott
Doug
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Geeta's Grandfather
Nitin Ganatra
Nitin Ganatra
Haroun Rehman
Ayesha Dharker
Ayesha Dharker
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
Kwesi
Caroline Chikezie
Myisha
Shaheen Khan
Jagjit's Mother
Nina Young
Nina Young
Doug's Mother
Toby Marlow
Young Doug
Director Paul Mayeda Berges
Writer Gurinder Chadha, Paul Mayeda Berges, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Composer Craig Pruess
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 11 September 2005
Release date
18 August 2006 Russia Централ Партнершип
18 August 2006 Belarus
18 August 2006 Kazakhstan
18 August 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $1,337,846
Production Kintop Pictures, Balle Pictures, Capitol Films
Also known as
The Mistress of Spices, Condimentos para el amor, aşk iksiri, Cô Gái Gia Vị, Die Hüterin der Gewürze, Fûszerek hercegnõje, Kaftes epithymies, La joven de las especias, La maga delle spezie, La noia de les espècies, Magia zmysłów, O Sabor da Magia, O Sabor da Paixão, Prieskoniu princese, Rakkauden kaikki mausteet, Spices of Love, Stăpâna mirodeniilor, Szerelemmel fűszerezve, Принцеса спецій, Принцесса специй, Fűszerek hercegnője

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 3 June 2024

Quotes

Tilo Each spice has a special day to it. For turmeric it is Sunday, when light drips fat and butter-colored into the bins to be soaked up glowing, when you pray to the nine planets for love and luck.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Mistress of Spices

Bride & Prejudice
Bride & Prejudice Romantic, Musical, Comedy
2005, India / USA
6.0
A Touch of Spice
A Touch of Spice Drama
2003, Greece / Turkey
7.0
Mostly Martha
Mostly Martha Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2001, Italy / Germany / Austria / Switzerland
7.0
Chocolat
Chocolat Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2000, Great Britain / USA
7.0
Simply Irresistible
Simply Irresistible Comedy, Romantic, Fairy Tale
1999, Germany / USA
6.0
India Sweets and Spices
India Sweets and Spices Comedy
2021, USA
6.0
Jodhaa Akbar
Jodhaa Akbar History, Drama, Action
2008, India
7.0
Blind
Blind Drama, Romantic
2017, USA
5.0
Have Dreams, Will Travel
Have Dreams, Will Travel Drama
2007, USA
7.0
Nobody Walks
Nobody Walks Drama
2012, USA
5.0
Guzaarish
Guzaarish Romantic
2010, India
7.0
Mercy
Mercy Drama, Romantic
2009, USA
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more