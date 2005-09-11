ProductionKintop Pictures, Balle Pictures, Capitol Films
Also known as
The Mistress of Spices, Condimentos para el amor, aşk iksiri, Cô Gái Gia Vị, Die Hüterin der Gewürze, Fûszerek hercegnõje, Kaftes epithymies, La joven de las especias, La maga delle spezie, La noia de les espècies, Magia zmysłów, O Sabor da Magia, O Sabor da Paixão, Prieskoniu princese, Rakkauden kaikki mausteet, Spices of Love, Stăpâna mirodeniilor, Szerelemmel fűszerezve, Принцеса спецій, Принцесса специй, Fűszerek hercegnője
Film rating
6.0
Rate10 votes
5.5IMDb
Updated 3 June 2024
Quotes
TiloEach spice has a special day to it. For turmeric it is Sunday, when light drips fat and butter-colored into the bins to be soaked up glowing, when you pray to the nine planets for love and luck.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.