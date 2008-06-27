Menu
Poster of Finding Amanda
IMDb Rating: 5.5
Kinoafisha Films Finding Amanda

Finding Amanda

Finding Amanda 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 27 June 2008
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $77,410
Production Capacity Pictures, MJ Films, The Cloudland Company
Also known as
Finding Amanda, À Procura de Amanda, Amandat otsides, Buscando a Amanda, Buscant l'Amanda, În cautarea Amandei, Iskanje Amande, Kłopoty z Amandą, Las Vegas - Terapia per due, Procurando Amanda, Szesz, szex és steksz, Ta gyrismata tis tyhis, В търсене на Аманда, Найти Аманду
Director
Peter Tolan
Cast
Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick
Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow
Peter Facinelli
Peter Facinelli
Quotes
Taylor Mendon You and me - we live to make bad choices. We need a person in our lives who, who looks at us when we fuck up and remembers who we were, who we could be. If you don't have someone like that, all you have is you. Sooner or later, left to your own brilliant damaged devices, you'll just go spinning off the goddamn planet. You lose that person, you're done.
