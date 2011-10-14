Menu
5.7
IMDb Rating: 5.7
Rate
96 Minutes
96 Minutes
96 Minutes
18+
Drama
Thriller
Synopsis
The story of 4 lives slammed together in a shocking moment. Intercutting between a carjacking and the separate stories of the 4 kids in Atlanta, we watch as they hurtle toward a life-changing end.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
14 October 2011
Release date
14 October 2011
Russia
18+
22 November 2012
Denmark
17 January 2013
Germany
14 October 2011
Kazakhstan
16 April 2012
Netherlands
14 October 2011
USA
14 October 2011
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Production
First Point Entertainment, Katonah Pictures, Perfect Weekend
Also known as
96 Minutes, 96 minut, 96 Minuten, 96 minutit, 96 Minutos, 96 Phút, 96 минут, 96ミニッツ
Director
Aimee Lagos
Cast
Brittany Snow
Christian Serratos
Evan Ross
David Oyelowo
Elena Varela
5.7
5.7
IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
Quotes
Carley
I hate you. I hate you. I hate you for what you did. I hate you for letting her die. You could have stopped it, and you didn't! I saw you... Look at me!
