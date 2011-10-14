Menu
5.7 IMDb Rating: 5.7
Kinoafisha Films 96 Minutes

96 Minutes

96 Minutes 18+
Synopsis

The story of 4 lives slammed together in a shocking moment. Intercutting between a carjacking and the separate stories of the 4 kids in Atlanta, we watch as they hurtle toward a life-changing end.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 14 October 2011
14 October 2011 Russia 18+
22 November 2012 Denmark
17 January 2013 Germany
14 October 2011 Kazakhstan
16 April 2012 Netherlands
14 October 2011 USA
14 October 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production First Point Entertainment, Katonah Pictures, Perfect Weekend
96 Minutes, 96 minut, 96 Minuten, 96 minutit, 96 Minutos, 96 Phút, 96 минут, 96ミニッツ
Aimee Lagos
Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow
Christian Serratos
Christian Serratos
Evan Ross
Evan Ross
David Oyelowo
David Oyelowo
Elena Varela
5.7
5.7 IMDb
Quotes
Carley I hate you. I hate you. I hate you for what you did. I hate you for letting her die. You could have stopped it, and you didn't! I saw you... Look at me!
soundtrack 96 Minutes
