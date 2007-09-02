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Poster of The Princess of Nebraska
5.2
Kinoafisha Films The Princess of Nebraska
5.2

The Princess of Nebraska

, 2007
The Princess of Nebraska
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Princess of Nebraska
5.2

Synopsis

The story of a pregnant Chinese girl's life in the U.S. Based on the the short story by Yiyun Li.

Cast

Li Ling
Sasha
Brian Danforth
Boshen
Pamelyn Chee
Pamelyn Chee
Zhi Hao Li
Driver
Minghua Tan
May
Hiep Thi Le
Mother at Mall
Djinn Ong
Father at Mall
Roxy Ong
Daughter at Mall
Finn Carlito Ong
Son at Mall
Jay Patumanoan
Security Guard
Jason Wayne Wong
Alvin
Director Wayne Wang
Writer Yiyun Li, Michael Ray
Composer Kent Sparling
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 2 September 2007
Release date
30 July 2008 France
20 June 2008 USA
Worldwide Gross $191,887
Production Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), Entertainment Farm (EF)
Also known as
The Princess of Nebraska, A Princesa do Nebraska, Księżniczka z Nebraski, La princesa de Nebraska, La princesse du Nebraska, Princeza Nebraske, Принцесата от Небраска

Film rating

5.2
Rate 11 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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