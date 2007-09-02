Cast
Hiep Thi Le
Mother at Mall
Roxy Ong
Daughter at Mall
Finn Carlito Ong
Son at Mall
Jay Patumanoan
Security Guard
Cast and Crew
Writer
Yiyun Li, Michael Ray
Composer
Kent Sparling
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 17 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
2 September 2007
Release date
|30 July 2008
|France
|
|
|20 June 2008
|USA
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$191,887
Production
Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), Entertainment Farm (EF)
Also known as
The Princess of Nebraska, A Princesa do Nebraska, Księżniczka z Nebraski, La princesa de Nebraska, La princesse du Nebraska, Princeza Nebraske, Принцесата от Небраска