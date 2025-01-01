Menu
Awards and nominations of Witness 1985

Academy Awards, USA 1986 Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986 Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1986 BAFTA Awards 1986
Best Score
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
