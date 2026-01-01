Menu
Awards and nominations of The Fugitive 1993

Academy Awards, USA 1994 Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994 BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Special Effects
Nominee
 Best Special Effects
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best Action Sequence
Winner
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
