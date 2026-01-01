Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Fugitive
The Fugitive Awards
Awards and nominations of The Fugitive 1993
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Special Effects
Nominee
Best Special Effects
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best Action Sequence
Winner
Best Movie
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree