7.3Volga - Volga
Volga - Volga, 2008
Russia / Musical, Comedy / 18+
Cast
Vladimir Mamyshev-Monroe
Director Andrey Silvestrov, Pavel Labazov
Writer Pavel Labazov, Andrey Silvestrov
Composer Eduard Sivkov
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 17 May 2008
Release date
|17 May 2008
|Russia
|17 May 2008
|Belarus
|17 May 2008
|Kazakhstan
|17 May 2008
|Ukraine
Production Cine Fantom Club, Videodom
Also known as
Volga - Volga, Volga-Volga, Wołga, Wołga, Волга-Волга
Updated 21 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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