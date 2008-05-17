Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Volga - Volga
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Volga - Volga
7.3

Volga - Volga

, 2008
Volga - Volga
Russia / Musical, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Volga - Volga
7.3

Cast

Vladimir Mamyshev-Monroe
Director Andrey Silvestrov, Pavel Labazov
Writer Pavel Labazov, Andrey Silvestrov
Composer Eduard Sivkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 17 May 2008
Release date
17 May 2008 Russia
17 May 2008 Belarus
17 May 2008 Kazakhstan
17 May 2008 Ukraine
Production Cine Fantom Club, Videodom
Also known as
Volga - Volga, Volga-Volga, Wołga, Wołga, Волга-Волга

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 21 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Ruki vverh 2
Ruki vverh 2
2026, Russia, Biography
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
The Last Whale Singer
The Last Whale Singer
2026, Canada / Czechia / Germany, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more