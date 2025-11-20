Menu
Poster of Masha i Medvedi
Masha i Medvedi

Masha i Medvedi 6+
Synopsis

The girl Masha has to save her brother, who fell under the spell of the forest evil spirits and turned into a goat. To break the terrible curse, the girl has to join forces with the fairy tale heroes known since childhood - the three bears
Country Russia
Production year 2025
World premiere 20 November 2025
Release date
20 November 2025 Russia 6+
Production Nashe Kino
Also known as
Masha i Medvedi, Маша и Медведи
Director
Antonina Ruzhe
Cast
Vitaliya Kornienko
Lyudmila Artemeva
Zoya Berber
Snezhana Samohina
Miron Provorov
adel4ik_74 22 June 2025, 12:16
Привет виталия
adel4ik_74 22 June 2025, 12:18
😍
