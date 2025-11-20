Menu
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
6+
Adventure
Comedy
Family
Synopsis
The girl Masha has to save her brother, who fell under the spell of the forest evil spirits and turned into a goat. To break the terrible curse, the girl has to join forces with the fairy tale heroes known since childhood - the three bears
Expand
Country
Russia
Production year
2025
World premiere
20 November 2025
Release date
20 November 2025
Russia
6+
Production
Nashe Kino
Also known as
Masha i Medvedi, Маша и Медведи
Director
Antonina Ruzhe
Cast
Vitaliya Kornienko
Lyudmila Artemeva
Zoya Berber
Snezhana Samohina
Miron Provorov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
3
votes
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
adel4ik_74
22 June 2025, 12:16
Привет виталия
adel4ik_74
22 June 2025, 12:18
😍
Reviews
Write review
