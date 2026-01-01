Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Land of Sometimes
Poster of The Land of Sometimes
Рейтинги
few votes
Rate
2 posters
Going 3
Not going 1
Kinoafisha Films The Land of Sometimes

The Land of Sometimes

The Land of Sometimes
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 3
Not going 1

Synopsis

Brother and sister Alfie and Elise keep wishing for more, until the night before Christmas when the strange and mysterious Wish Collector appears and whisks them off to the Land of Sometimes, where all their wishes can come true.
Country Great Britain
Production year 2025
World premiere 20 March 2026
Release date
7 May 2026 Russia
20 March 2026 Great Britain
Production Cosmo-Giantwheel, Air-Edel Recording Studios, Brooksfilms Productions
Also known as
The Land of Sometimes, O Reino das Estações, Зачарованное Королевство
Director
Leon Joosen
Cast
Helena Bonham Carter
Helena Bonham Carter
Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor
Asa Butterfield
Asa Butterfield
Jessica Henwick
Jessica Henwick
Mel Brooks
Mel Brooks
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more