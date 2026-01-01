Menu
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Facts
few votes
Rate
2 posters
Going
3
Not going
1
The Land of Sometimes
The Land of Sometimes
The Land of Sometimes
Animation
Going
3
Not going
1
Synopsis
Brother and sister Alfie and Elise keep wishing for more, until the night before Christmas when the strange and mysterious Wish Collector appears and whisks them off to the Land of Sometimes, where all their wishes can come true.
Country
Great Britain
Production year
2025
World premiere
20 March 2026
Release date
7 May 2026
Russia
20 March 2026
Great Britain
Production
Cosmo-Giantwheel, Air-Edel Recording Studios, Brooksfilms Productions
Also known as
The Land of Sometimes, O Reino das Estações, Зачарованное Королевство
Director
Leon Joosen
Cast
Helena Bonham Carter
Ewan McGregor
Asa Butterfield
Jessica Henwick
Mel Brooks
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Interesting facts
Terry Jones
's final film was released posthumously following his death in January 2020.
