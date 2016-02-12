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Poster of National Parks Adventure
7.2
National Parks Adventure - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films National Parks Adventure
7.2

National Parks Adventure

, 2016
National Parks Adventure
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of National Parks Adventure
7.2
National Parks Adventure - Trailer
National Parks Adventure  Trailer

Synopsis

Coinciding with the National Parks Centennial, National Parks Adventure celebrates America's natural wonders. Narrated by Robert Redford, it follows a trio of adventurers and revisits Roosevelt and Muir's camping trip when the Park System was born.

Cast

Konstantin Khabensky
Konstantin Khabensky
Robert Redford
Robert Redford
Narrator
Conrad Anker
Conrad Anker
Self
Max Lowe
Self
Rachel Pohl
Self
Director Greg MacGillivray
Writer Stephen Judson, Tim Cahill
Composer Steve Wood
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 12 February 2016
Release date
17 September 2016 Russia 6+
17 September 2016 Kazakhstan
16 February 2016 Netherlands
12 February 2016 USA
17 September 2016 Ukraine
MPAA G
Worldwide Gross $2,175
Production MacGillivray Freeman Films
Also known as
National Parks Adventure, America Wild: National Parks Adventure, America Wild: Parques naturales, Det vilde Amerika, Parques nacionales, la aventura en América salvaje, Путешествие по национальным паркам 3D, America Wild National Parks Adventure, National Parks Adventures

Film rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

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National Parks Adventure - Trailer
National Parks Adventure Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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