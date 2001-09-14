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Poster of Hardball
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Hardball
6.4

Hardball

, 2001
Hardball
USA, Germany / Sport, Drama / 18+
Poster of Hardball
6.4

Cast

Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves
Diane Lane
Diane Lane
John Hawkes
John Hawkes
Bryan Hearne
Julian Griffith
A. Delon Ellis Jr.
Director Brian Robbins
Writer John Gatins, Daniel Coyle
Composer Mark Isham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 10 May 2002
World premiere 14 September 2001
Release date
14 February 2002 Russia
17 July 2002 France
9 May 2002 Germany
21 June 2002 Great Britain
14 February 2002 Kazakhstan
14 September 2001 USA
14 February 2002 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $32,000,000
Worldwide Gross $44,102,389
Production Paramount Pictures, Fireworks Pictures, Nides/McCormick Productions
Also known as
Hard Ball, Hardball, El reto, Хардбол, Aranytartalék, Hardball - O Jogo da Vida, Jogada arriscada, Krótka piłka, L'enjeu, Na prvu loptu, Sonuna kadar, Tikras žaidimas, Trda igra, Σκληρό καρύδι, Твърда игра, 追夢高手, 陽だまりのグラウンド

Film rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb

Quotes

Conor O'Neill Good morning. Um, Gerius was a player on the Kekemas baseball team I coach. Honestly he, uh, he was too young to play. But he wanted to be a part of the team so badly, I couldn't say no. He had a great smile too though I'm not telling you anything you don't know. He was a really tough guy. Just a boy really who, uh, wanted to be around his older brother. The other day we played a really important game against a good team. And two outs in the last inning, I had no choice but to let Gerius bat. He was fearless as he stepped to the plate. I was terrified for him. With two strikes and our hopes dwindling, he hit a shot down the first base line. He won the game. And watching him raise his arms in triumph as he ran to first base, I swear I was lifted in that moment to a better place. I swear he, uh, he lifted the world in that moment. He made me a better person, even if just for that moment. I am, uh, forever grateful to Gerius for that.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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