Kinoafisha Films Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Awards

Awards and nominations of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 2004

Academy Awards, USA 2005 Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Editing
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
