Poster of My Afternoons with Margueritte
Poster of My Afternoons with Margueritte
Poster of My Afternoons with Margueritte
7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Kinoafisha Films My Afternoons with Margueritte

My Afternoons with Margueritte

La tête en friche / My Afternoons with Margueritte 18+
Synopsis

A semi-literate and lonely odd-job man bonds with a much older and well-read woman.
My Afternoons with Margueritte - trailer
My Afternoons with Margueritte  trailer
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 3 June 2010
World premiere 2 June 2010
Release date
29 April 2011 Finland
2 June 2010 France
6 January 2011 Germany
3 March 2011 Hungary
18 February 2011 Sweden
Worldwide Gross $17,107,143
Production ICE3, K.J.B. Production, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
La tête en friche, Mis tardes con Margueritte, My Afternoons with Margueritte, Ahar Ha'tzaharayim Bakfar Im Margueritte, Das Labyrinth der Wörter, Garip Dostluk, La tête en friche - La testa tra le nuvole, Les meves tardes amb Margueritte, Mina eftermiddagar med Margueritte, Mine eftermiddage med Margueritte, Minhas Tardes com Margueritte, Mis tardes con Margarita, Moje popołudnia z Margueritte, Møte med Margueritte, Nem beszélek zöldségeket!, Päiväni Margueritten kanssa, Popietes su Margerit, Απογεύματα με τη Μαργαρίτα, Моите следобеди с Маргьорит, Чистый лист, 與瑪格麗特的午後
Director
Jean Becker
Cast
Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Sophie Guillemin
Jean-François Stévenin
Mélanie Bernier
Mélanie Bernier
Similar films for My Afternoons with Margueritte
My Summer in Provence 6.4
My Summer in Provence (2014)
Quartier lointain 7.3
Quartier lointain (2010)
Conversations with My Gardener 7.1
Conversations with My Gardener (2007)
The Butterfly 6.3
The Butterfly (2002)
Pozdnyaya lyubov 5.5
Pozdnyaya lyubov (2010)
Convoi exceptionnel 4.5
Convoi exceptionnel (2019)
Amoureux de ma femme 6.0
Amoureux de ma femme (2018)
Of Snails and Men 7.3
Of Snails and Men (2012)
RRRrrrr!!! 6.3
RRRrrrr!!! (2004)
Saint Amour 6.0
Saint Amour (2016)
Thalasso 6.1
Thalasso (2019)
La Dream Team 5.5
La Dream Team (2016)

7.7
7.2 IMDb
Quotes
Germain Chazes It's not a typical love affair, but love and tenderness, both are there. Named after a daisy, she lived amongst words, surrounded by adjectives in green fields of verbs. Some force you yield to. But she, with soft art, passed through my hard shield and into my heart. Not always are love stories just made of love. Sometimes love is not named but it's love just the same. This is not a typical love affair I met her on a bench in my local square. She made a little stir, tiny like a bird with her gentle feathers. She was surrounded by words, some as common as myself. She gave me books, two or three Their pages have come alive for me. Don't die now, you've still got time, just wait It's not the hour, my little flower Give me some more of you. More of the life in you Wait Not always are stories just made of love Sometimes love is not named. But it's love just the same.
My Afternoons with Margueritte - trailer
My Afternoons with Margueritte Trailer
Stills
