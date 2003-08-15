Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Uptown Girls
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Uptown Girls
6.2

Uptown Girls

, 2002
Uptown Girls
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Uptown Girls
6.2

Cast

Brittany Murphy
Brittany Murphy
Molly
Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning
Ray
Marley Shelton
Marley Shelton
Ingrid
Tony Devon
Jesse Spencer
Jesse Spencer
Neal
Susan Willis
Heather Locklear
Heather Locklear
Roma Schleine
Donald Faison
Donald Faison
Huey
Michael Urie
Michael Urie
Austin Pendleton
Austin Pendleton
Mr. McConkey
Will Toale
Briefs Model
Marceline Hugot
Nurse
Director Boaz Yakin
Writer Julie Margaret Hogben, Mo Ogrodnik, Lisa Davidowitz, Allison Jacobs
Composer Joel McNeely
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 4 December 2003
World premiere 15 August 2003
Release date
1 January 2004 Russia 16+
20 February 2004 Austria 12
1 January 2004 Belarus
15 August 2003 Brazil 12
19 February 2004 Germany
5 March 2004 Great Britain
4 December 2003 Hungary 12
5 March 2004 Ireland 12
30 July 2004 Italy
1 January 2004 Kazakhstan
4 March 2004 Portugal
6 May 2004 Switzerland 6
15 August 2003 USA
1 January 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $44,617,342
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), GreeneStreet Films, SK Global
Also known as
Uptown Girls, Pequeñas grandes amigas, Uptown Girls - Eine Zicke kommt selten allein, Dekleta iz visoke druzbe, Djevojke iz visokog društva, Dziewczyny z wyższych sfer, Filles de bonne famille, Grande Menina, Pequena Mulher, Koritsia apo spiti, Le ragazze dei quartieri alti, Les petites bourgeoises, Menina e Mulher, Molly Gunn, Nagydumás kiscsajok, Niñera a la fuerza, Niñera por sorpresa, Petites princesses, Sevimli Dadı, Turtingos mergiotės, Uptown Girls - Meninas Bem, Κορίτσια από σπίτι, Городские девчонки, Градски момичета, Міські дівчата, アップタウン・ガールズ, 槓上富家女, Holky z lepší společnosti

Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 27 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

The denim dress Molly wears when she first goes to collect Ray from school is a vintage 1970s frock that once belonged to the costume designer's sister, Kate, when she was twelve, and had been hand-customised by a babysitter. The name "Kate" had been bedazzled on the back of the dress, but Brittany Murphy chose to wear a rucksack to conceal it rather than spoil the garment's history by removing the name. The name can still be seen briefly a few scenes later.

Similar films for Uptown Girls

Obe dve
Obe dve Comedy
2024, Russia
5.0
Voditel-oligarkh
Voditel-oligarkh Comedy
2024, Russia
6.0
Just Married
Just Married Comedy
2003, USA / Germany
6.0
Love and Other Disasters
Love and Other Disasters Comedy, Romantic
2006, France / Great Britain / USA
6.0
Never Been Kissed
Never Been Kissed Comedy, Romantic
1999, USA
5.0
Something Wicked
Something Wicked Action, Thriller, Detective
2013, USA
4.0
Abandoned
Abandoned Action, Thriller, Drama, Detective
2010, USA
5.0
The Secret Life of Bees
The Secret Life of Bees Adventure, Drama
2008, USA
7.0
27 Dresses
27 Dresses Romantic, Comedy
2008, USA
6.0
The Ramen Girl
The Ramen Girl Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2008, USA
6.0
Baby Mama
Baby Mama Comedy
2008, USA
5.0
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 Comedy, Adventure, Drama, Romantic
2008, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more