|1 January 2004
|Russia
|16+
|20 February 2004
|Austria
|12
|1 January 2004
|Belarus
|15 August 2003
|Brazil
|12
|19 February 2004
|Germany
|5 March 2004
|Great Britain
|4 December 2003
|Hungary
|12
|5 March 2004
|Ireland
|12
|30 July 2004
|Italy
|1 January 2004
|Kazakhstan
|4 March 2004
|Portugal
|6 May 2004
|Switzerland
|6
|15 August 2003
|USA
|1 January 2004
|Ukraine
The denim dress Molly wears when she first goes to collect Ray from school is a vintage 1970s frock that once belonged to the costume designer's sister, Kate, when she was twelve, and had been hand-customised by a babysitter. The name "Kate" had been bedazzled on the back of the dress, but Brittany Murphy chose to wear a rucksack to conceal it rather than spoil the garment's history by removing the name. The name can still be seen briefly a few scenes later.