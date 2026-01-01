Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Leonid Gaidai 7 photos
Leonid Gaidai Leonid Gaidai
Kinoafisha Persons Leonid Gaidai

Leonid Gaidai

Leonid Gaidai

Date of Birth
30 January 1923
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
19 November 1993
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Place of Birth
Svobodny, Russia
Place of death
Moscow, Russia
Place of burial
Kuntsevo Cemetery, Russia
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Kidnapping, Caucasian Style 8.6
Kidnapping, Caucasian Style (1966)
The Twelve Chairs 8.6
The Twelve Chairs (1971)
Operation Y and Other Shurik's Adventures 8.5
Operation Y and Other Shurik's Adventures (1965)

Filmography

Ubezhat, dognat, vluybitsya 4.9
Ubezhat, dognat, vluybitsya Ubezhat, dognat, vluybitsya
Comedy 2015, Russia
Kidnapping, Caucasian Style! 1.5
Kidnapping, Caucasian Style! Kavkazskaya plennitsa!
Comedy 2014, Russia
Watch trailer
Weather Is Good on Deribasovskaya, It Rains Again on Brighton Beach 6.2
Weather Is Good on Deribasovskaya, It Rains Again on Brighton Beach There's Good Weather in Deribasovskaya, It's Raining Again in Brighton Beach
Mystery, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Romantic, Action 1992, Russia / USA
Private Detective, or Operation Cooperation 5.3
Private Detective, or Operation Cooperation Chastnyy detektiv, ili operatsiya 'Kooperatsiya'
Crime, Comedy 1989, USSR
Dangerous for Your Life! 6.4
Dangerous for Your Life! Opasno dlya zhizni!
Comedy 1985, USSR
Sportloto-82 7
Sportloto-82 Sportloto-82
Comedy 1982, USSR
Borrowing Matchsticks 6.8
Borrowing Matchsticks Za spichkami
Comedy 1980, USSR / Finland
Incognito from St. Petersburg 6.3
Incognito from St. Petersburg Inkognito iz Peterburga
Musical, Drama, Comedy 1977, USSR
Show more

Photos

Леонид Гайдай и Евгений Леонов Леонид Гайдай на съемках Леонид Гайдай на съемках Леонид Гайдай Леонид Гайдай Леонид Гайдай
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more