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7 photos
Leonid Gaidai
Leonid Gaidai
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Gaidai
Leonid Gaidai
Leonid Gaidai
Date of Birth
30 January 1923
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
19 November 1993
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Place of Birth
Svobodny, Russia
Place of death
Moscow, Russia
Place of burial
Kuntsevo Cemetery, Russia
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.6
Kidnapping, Caucasian Style
(1966)
8.6
The Twelve Chairs
(1971)
8.5
Operation Y and Other Shurik's Adventures
(1965)
Filmography
4.9
Ubezhat, dognat, vluybitsya
Ubezhat, dognat, vluybitsya
Comedy
2015, Russia
1.5
Kidnapping, Caucasian Style!
Kavkazskaya plennitsa!
Comedy
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
6.2
Weather Is Good on Deribasovskaya, It Rains Again on Brighton Beach
There's Good Weather in Deribasovskaya, It's Raining Again in Brighton Beach
Mystery, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Romantic, Action
1992, Russia / USA
5.3
Private Detective, or Operation Cooperation
Chastnyy detektiv, ili operatsiya 'Kooperatsiya'
Crime, Comedy
1989, USSR
6.4
Dangerous for Your Life!
Opasno dlya zhizni!
Comedy
1985, USSR
7
Sportloto-82
Sportloto-82
Comedy
1982, USSR
6.8
Borrowing Matchsticks
Za spichkami
Comedy
1980, USSR / Finland
6.3
Incognito from St. Petersburg
Inkognito iz Peterburga
Musical, Drama, Comedy
1977, USSR
Show more
Photos
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