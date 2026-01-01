Menu
Awards and nominations of Gosford Park 2001

Academy Awards, USA 2002 Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Director
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Costume Design
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
