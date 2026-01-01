Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Gosford Park
Gosford Park Awards
Awards and nominations of Gosford Park 2001
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Director
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Costume Design
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree