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Poster of He Loves Me... He Loves Me Not
6.4
Kinoafisha Films He Loves Me... He Loves Me Not
6.4

He Loves Me... He Loves Me Not

, 2002
He loves me, he loves me not
France / Thriller, Romantic / 18+
Poster of He Loves Me... He Loves Me Not
6.4

Cast

Isabelle Carr&#233;
Isabelle Carré
Rachel
Audrey Tautou
Audrey Tautou
Angélique
Samuel Le Bihan
Samuel Le Bihan
Loic
Sophie Guillemin
Héloïse
Clément Sibony
David
Élodie Navarre
Anita
Éric Savin
Julien
Vania Vilers
Commissaire
Michèle Garay
Claire Belmont
Catherine Cyler
Jeanne
Director Lætitia Colombani
Writer Lætitia Colombani, Caroline Thivel
Composer Jérôme Coullet
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 29 August 2002
World premiere 27 March 2002
Release date
5 July 2003 Russia
5 July 2003 Belarus
5 December 2002 Czechia
27 March 2002 France
28 August 2002 Germany
27 September 2002 Italy
5 July 2003 Kazakhstan
11 November 2002 Poland
5 July 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $5,324,097
Production Téléma, TF1 Films Production, TPS Cinéma
Also known as
À la folie... pas du tout, He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not, He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not..., Älskar, älskar inte..., Bem Me Quer, Mal Me Quer, Bem me quer... Mal me quer!, Druga strana ludila, Elsker - elsker ikke, Han elsker meg... han elsker meg ikke, He Loves Me He Loves Me Not, He Loves Me. He Loves Me Not., He Loves Me... He Loves Me Not, Kocha, nie kocha, Loca de amor, Ľúbi ma, neľúbi ma, M'ama non m'ama, Má mě rád, nemá mě rád, Madly... Not at All, Myli, nemyli, Només et tinc a tu, Ohevet, Lo Ohev, Rakastaa, ei rakasta, Rakastaa... ei rakasta, Seviyor, Sevmiyor, Sólo te tengo a ti, Szeretni bolondulásig, Vansinnigt förälskad, Voli me ne voli me, Wahnsinnig verliebt, Μ' αγαπά, δεν μ' αγαπά, Кохає - не кохає, Любит - не любит, 安琪狂想曲, 愛してる、愛してない..., A la folie... pas du tout, Han elsker meg, han elsker meg ikke, A la folie pas du tout

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb

Quotes

[last lines]
Title Card "Though my love is insane, my reason calms the pain in my heart, it tells me to be patient and keep hoping..." An erotomaniac confined for over 50 years.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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