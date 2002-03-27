"Though my love is insane, my reason calms the pain in my heart, it tells me to be patient and keep hoping..." An erotomaniac confined for over 50 years.

Title Card "Though my love is insane, my reason calms the pain in my heart, it tells me to be patient and keep hoping..." An erotomaniac confined for over 50 years.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.