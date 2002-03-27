ProductionTéléma, TF1 Films Production, TPS Cinéma
Also known as
À la folie... pas du tout, He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not, He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not..., Älskar, älskar inte..., Bem Me Quer, Mal Me Quer, Bem me quer... Mal me quer!, Druga strana ludila, Elsker - elsker ikke, Han elsker meg... han elsker meg ikke, He Loves Me He Loves Me Not, He Loves Me. He Loves Me Not., He Loves Me... He Loves Me Not, Kocha, nie kocha, Loca de amor, Ľúbi ma, neľúbi ma, M'ama non m'ama, Má mě rád, nemá mě rád, Madly... Not at All, Myli, nemyli, Només et tinc a tu, Ohevet, Lo Ohev, Rakastaa, ei rakasta, Rakastaa... ei rakasta, Seviyor, Sevmiyor, Sólo te tengo a ti, Szeretni bolondulásig, Vansinnigt förälskad, Voli me ne voli me, Wahnsinnig verliebt, Μ' αγαπά, δεν μ' αγαπά, Кохає - не кохає, Любит - не любит, 安琪狂想曲, 愛してる、愛してない..., A la folie... pas du tout, Han elsker meg, han elsker meg ikke, A la folie pas du tout
Film rating
6.4
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
Quotes
[last lines]
Title Card"Though my love is insane, my reason calms the pain in my heart, it tells me to be patient and keep hoping..." An erotomaniac confined for over 50 years.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.