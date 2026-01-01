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Éric Savin Éric Savin
Kinoafisha Persons Éric Savin

Éric Savin

Éric Savin

Date of Birth
14 November 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Tunnel 8.0
The Tunnel (2013)
Candice Renoir 7.6
Candice Renoir (2013)
My Way 7.3
My Way (2012)

Filmography

The Future Awaits 5.7
The Future Awaits La vie devant moi
Biography, Drama, History 2025, France
Elyas 6.1
Elyas Elyas
Action 2024, France
Watch trailer
Cannes Confidential 4.7
Cannes Confidential
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2023, Great Britain/Sweden
The Fear Index 5.5
The Fear Index
Thriller 2022, USA
Vicky and Her Mystery 7.1
Vicky and Her Mystery Mystère
Adventure, Family 2021, France
Watch trailer
The Deep House 5.4
The Deep House The Deep House
Drama, Horror, Mystery 2021, France / Belgium
Kepler(s) 5.5
Kepler(s)
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, France
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval 7.1
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval
Drama, Biography, History 2018, Belgium / France
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