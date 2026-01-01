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About
Filmography
Éric Savin
Éric Savin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Éric Savin
Éric Savin
Éric Savin
Date of Birth
14 November 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.0
The Tunnel
(2013)
7.6
Candice Renoir
(2013)
7.3
My Way
(2012)
Filmography
5.7
The Future Awaits
La vie devant moi
Biography, Drama, History
2025, France
6.1
Elyas
Elyas
Action
2024, France
Watch trailer
4.7
Cannes Confidential
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2023, Great Britain/Sweden
5.5
The Fear Index
Thriller
2022, USA
7.1
Vicky and Her Mystery
Mystère
Adventure, Family
2021, France
Watch trailer
5.4
The Deep House
The Deep House
Drama, Horror, Mystery
2021, France / Belgium
5.5
Kepler(s)
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, France
7.1
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval
Drama, Biography, History
2018, Belgium / France
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