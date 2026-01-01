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Filmography
Lætitia Colombani
Lætitia Colombani
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lætitia Colombani
Lætitia Colombani
Lætitia Colombani
Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
The Braid
(2023)
7.3
My Way
(2012)
7.1
Love at Second Sight
(2019)
Filmography
7.4
The Braid
La tresse
Drama
2023, Belgium / Canada / France / Italy
Watch trailer
7.1
Love at Second Sight
Mon inconnue / Love at second sight
Romantic, Comedy
2019, France
Watch trailer
5.8
Happy Birthday
Fête de famille
Comedy, Drama
2019, Belgium / France
7.3
My Way
Cloclo
Musical, Biography
2012, France / Belgium
6.3
My Stars
Mes Stars et moi
Comedy
2009, France
Watch trailer
6.4
He Loves Me... He Loves Me Not
He loves me, he loves me not
Thriller, Romantic
2002, France
Show more
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