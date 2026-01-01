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Lætitia Colombani Lætitia Colombani
Kinoafisha Persons Lætitia Colombani

Lætitia Colombani

Lætitia Colombani

Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Braid 7.4
The Braid (2023)
My Way 7.3
My Way (2012)
Love at Second Sight 7.1
Love at Second Sight (2019)

Filmography

The Braid 7.4
The Braid La tresse
Drama 2023, Belgium / Canada / France / Italy
Watch trailer
Love at Second Sight 7.1
Love at Second Sight Mon inconnue / Love at second sight
Romantic, Comedy 2019, France
Watch trailer
Happy Birthday 5.8
Happy Birthday Fête de famille
Comedy, Drama 2019, Belgium / France
My Way 7.3
My Way Cloclo
Musical, Biography 2012, France / Belgium
My Stars 6.3
My Stars Mes Stars et moi
Comedy 2009, France
Watch trailer
He Loves Me... He Loves Me Not 6.4
He Loves Me... He Loves Me Not He loves me, he loves me not
Thriller, Romantic 2002, France
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