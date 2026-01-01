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Filmography
Catherine Cyler
Catherine Cyler
Kinoafisha
Persons
Catherine Cyler
Catherine Cyler
Catherine Cyler
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.4
He Loves Me... He Loves Me Not
(2002)
6.3
The Butterfly
(2002)
Filmography
6.4
He Loves Me... He Loves Me Not
He loves me, he loves me not
Thriller, Romantic
2002, France
6.3
The Butterfly
Le Papillon
Drama, Comedy
2002, France
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