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Filmography
Matthew Davies
Matthew Davies
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Davies
Matthew Davies
Matthew Davies
Date of Birth
8 May 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.9
The Originals
(2013)
7.8
The Vampire Diaries
(2009)
7.2
Legacies
(2018)
Filmography
4
Held Hostage in My House
Held Hostage in My House
Detective, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Legacies
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2018, USA
7.9
The Originals
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2013, USA
6.1
Waiting for Forever
Waiting for Forever
Drama, Romantic
2010, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
The Vampire Diaries
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2009, USA
4.2
BloodRayne
BloodRayne
Fairy Tale, Action, Horror
2005, USA / Germany
4.4
Into the Sun
Into the Sun
Action, Thriller
2005, USA / Japan
5.6
Below
Below
Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror
2002, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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