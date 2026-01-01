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Matthew Davies
Matthew Davies Matthew Davies
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Davies

Matthew Davies

Matthew Davies

Date of Birth
8 May 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Originals 7.9
The Originals (2013)
The Vampire Diaries 7.8
The Vampire Diaries (2009)
Legacies 7.2
Legacies (2018)

Filmography

Held Hostage in My House 4
Held Hostage in My House Held Hostage in My House
Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Legacies 7.2
Legacies
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2018, USA
The Originals 7.9
The Originals
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2013, USA
Waiting for Forever 6.1
Waiting for Forever Waiting for Forever
Drama, Romantic 2010, USA
Watch trailer
The Vampire Diaries 7.8
The Vampire Diaries
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2009, USA
BloodRayne 4.2
BloodRayne BloodRayne
Fairy Tale, Action, Horror 2005, USA / Germany
Into the Sun 4.4
Into the Sun Into the Sun
Action, Thriller 2005, USA / Japan
Below 5.6
Below Below
Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror 2002, USA
Watch trailer
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