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Poster of Newlyweds
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Newlyweds
6.3

Newlyweds

, 2011
Newlyweds
USA / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Newlyweds
6.3

Synopsis

Newlyweds Buzzy and Katie find their blissful life disrupted by the arrival of his half-sister and news of her sister's marriage troubles.

Cast

Edward Burns
Edward Burns
Buzzy
Caitlin Fitzgerald
Caitlin Fitzgerald
Katie
Max Baker
Max
Kerry Bishé
Kerry Bishé
Linda
Dara Coleman
Dara
Marsha Dietlein
Marsha Dietlein
Marsha
Johnny Solo
Miles
Daniella Pineda
Daniella Pineda
Vanessa
Director Edward Burns
Writer Edward Burns
Composer P.T. Walkley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 4 November 2011
Release date
4 November 2011 Russia 12+
4 November 2011 Kazakhstan
26 December 2011 USA
4 November 2011 Ukraine
Budget $9,000
Worldwide Gross $5,000
Production Marlboro Road Gang Productions
Also known as
Newlyweds, Vợ Chồng Son, Новобрачные

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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