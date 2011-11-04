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6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Newlyweds
6.3
Newlyweds
, 2011
Newlyweds
USA / Romantic / 18+
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6.3
Synopsis
Newlyweds Buzzy and Katie find their blissful life disrupted by the arrival of his half-sister and news of her sister's marriage troubles.
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Cast
Edward Burns
Buzzy
Caitlin Fitzgerald
Katie
Max Baker
Max
Kerry Bishé
Linda
Dara Coleman
Dara
Marsha Dietlein
Marsha
Johnny Solo
Miles
Daniella Pineda
Vanessa
Director
Edward Burns
Writer
Edward Burns
Composer
P.T. Walkley
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
4 November 2011
Release date
4 November 2011
Russia
12+
4 November 2011
Kazakhstan
26 December 2011
USA
4 November 2011
Ukraine
Budget
$9,000
Worldwide Gross
$5,000
Production
Marlboro Road Gang Productions
Also known as
Newlyweds, Vợ Chồng Son, Новобрачные
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
12
votes
6.3
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Buzzy
Yeah Dara's not a terrible guy, he's just umm... an actor.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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